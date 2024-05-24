Loading...
Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs
Code signing tutorials, validation guides, and DevOps productivity resources
Free contextual federated search tool for threat intelligence enrichment
Events page for Delinea webinars, conferences, and podcasts on identity security
Cybersecurity awareness research study and report by Cerebra
Cybersecurity awareness study report by Cerebra (3rd edition)
Data analytics platform for security operations with search and automation
Open source Suricata-based NDR system with threat detection and analysis
Pattern matching library for strings against large lists of glob patterns
Free TPSRM platform for EDU using HECVAT questionnaires to assess vendors
Tier 0 attack path discovery tool for Active Directory and Entra ID
Free AD, Entra ID, and Okta security assessment tool for vulnerability scanning
Cybersecurity research blog covering threat intelligence and malware analysis
Free tool for opening and decrypting ZIP files, including encrypted archives
Free reader app for decrypting files encrypted with PKWARE PK Protect
Free reader app for decrypting files encrypted with PKWARE PK Protect.
Complimentary risk assessment suite to improve security posture & insurability
Free web accessibility scanner for WCAG 2.1 compliance testing
Public repository for open source Java components and libraries
IDE plugin for real-time code quality and security issue detection
Fast disassembler producing reassemblable assembly code using Datalog
Pen test management and reporting platform for manual assessments
Cloud-native system call and audit log analysis tool based on Wireshark
Mobile security app for device scanning, data leak detection, and risk assessment
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership