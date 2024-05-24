Grafana Incident Logo

Grafana Incident

Incident management tool for automating response workflows in Grafana Cloud

Security Operations Commercial
Grafana Incident Description

Grafana Incident is an incident management tool integrated within Grafana Cloud IRM (Incident Response Management) that automates routine tasks during incident response. The tool enables users to declare incidents directly from Grafana visualizations, embedding relevant context such as dashboards and metrics for responders. The platform automatically generates incident timelines that capture key decisions, updates, communications, and actions throughout the incident lifecycle. These timelines serve as a centralized record for each incident and can be converted into structured post-incident review (PIR) documents. Grafana Incident provides analytics capabilities for tracking incident management performance, including metrics such as mean time to resolution (MTTR) and mean time to detection (MTTD). Users can analyze incident frequency, types, and patterns by various dimensions including label, severity, and status. The tool integrates with Sift, a machine learning-based diagnostic assistant that automatically scans metrics and logs to identify issues and correlate data from multiple sources. Sift can be initiated at the start of an incident to gather relevant context automatically. Grafana Incident includes a mobile application for handling incidents remotely, featuring personalized push notifications, on-call schedule management, shift swap requests, and the ability to acknowledge, respond to, or escalate incidents from mobile devices. The platform supports incident severity assignment, participant collaboration, automatic creation of incident channels, and integration with communication tools for centralized incident coordination.

Grafana Incident FAQ

Common questions about Grafana Incident including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Grafana Incident is Incident management tool for automating response workflows in Grafana Cloud developed by Grafana Labs. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Incident Management, Automation.

