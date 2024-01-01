Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.
Hoarder is a script designed to collect and parse valuable artifacts for forensics or incident response investigations, focusing on specific artifacts rather than imaging the entire hard drive. It provides an extensive help message for ease of use and can be used with tools like kuiper or MasterParser to parse the collected artifacts.
Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.
View physical memory as files in a virtual file system for easy memory analysis and artifact access.
Python script to parse macOS MRU plist files into human-friendly format
mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.
CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems.
Powerful tool for searching and hunting through Windows forensic artefacts with support for Sigma detection rules and custom Chainsaw detection rules.