Hoarder is a script designed to collect and parse valuable artifacts for forensics or incident response investigations, focusing on specific artifacts rather than imaging the entire hard drive. It provides an extensive help message for ease of use and can be used with tools like kuiper or MasterParser to parse the collected artifacts.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsincident-responsefile-analysisdigital-forensics

