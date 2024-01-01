libevtx 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

libevtx is a library to access the Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format. It provides a way to access and parse EVTXML files, allowing for the extraction of useful information from Windows event logs. The library is written in C and provides a Python binding, making it a useful tool for digital forensics and incident response. It is licensed under the LGPLv3+ and is currently in the alpha stage, with multi-threading support planned for future development. For more information, users can access the project documentation and building instructions on the GitHub wiki.