Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats.
libevtx is a library to access the Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format. It provides a way to access and parse EVTXML files, allowing for the extraction of useful information from Windows event logs. The library is written in C and provides a Python binding, making it a useful tool for digital forensics and incident response. It is licensed under the LGPLv3+ and is currently in the alpha stage, with multi-threading support planned for future development. For more information, users can access the project documentation and building instructions on the GitHub wiki.
Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.
Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems.
Toolkit for performing acquisitions on iOS devices with logical and filesystem acquisition support.
Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.
A powerful tool for analyzing and visualizing system activity timelines.