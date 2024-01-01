Python tool for remote memory acquisition
The Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit is a set of tools designed to assist in the forensic analysis of network appliances, with capabilities such as using YARA with decoding options like decoder_add1, decoder_rol1, and decoder_xor1, as well as features for extracting frames from memory to PCAP files.
Python tool for remote memory acquisition
NBD is a userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol, allowing for remote access to block devices over a network.
GUI-based memory forensic capture tool for cyber forensics and cyber crime investigation.
A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts.
A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.
A collaborative forensic timeline analysis tool for organizing and analyzing data with rich annotations and comments.