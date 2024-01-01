Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit Logo

Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

The Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit is a set of tools designed to assist in the forensic analysis of network appliances, with capabilities such as using YARA with decoding options like decoder_add1, decoder_rol1, and decoder_xor1, as well as features for extracting frames from memory to PCAP files.

Digital Forensics
Free
network-securityforensic-toolyarapcapmemory-forensics

ALTERNATIVES