Cloud Security
Solutions for securing cloud infrastructure, services, and containerized environments.
Explore 132 curated tools and resources
RELATED TASKS
LATEST ADDITIONS
ScubaGear assesses Microsoft 365 tenant configurations against CISA Secure Configuration Baselines, using PowerShell and Open Policy Agent to compare settings and generate compliance reports.
LogRhythm SIEM is a comprehensive security information and event management platform that collects, analyzes, and responds to security events across an organization's IT infrastructure.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.
Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.
A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.
A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets
A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target
CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.
PINNED
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.