A framework for reverse engineering Flutter apps with modified Flutter library for dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring.
The base64_substring tool helps malware analysts search through base64-encoded samples by enumerating all possible base64 encodings for a given search term and generating a yara rule that checks those possibilities. To run an example, generate a yara rule that matches a base64-encoded file containing the term 'Application' by using the provided script. Further reading: 'Searching for Content in Base-64 Strings' by Lee Holmes.
SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts.
Python 3 tool for parsing Yara rules with ongoing development.
A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities.
A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.
A command-line tool for identifying NoSQL injection vulnerabilities in MongoDB databases