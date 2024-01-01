base64_substring 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The base64_substring tool helps malware analysts search through base64-encoded samples by enumerating all possible base64 encodings for a given search term and generating a yara rule that checks those possibilities. To run an example, generate a yara rule that matches a base64-encoded file containing the term 'Application' by using the provided script. Further reading: 'Searching for Content in Base-64 Strings' by Lee Holmes.