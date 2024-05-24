Loading...
Explore proven security architectures built by security professionals. Find tool combinations for your SOC, cloud environment, or compliance needs—and build your own.
Browse 0 enterprise security stacks
14 stacks found
A comprehensive ranking of the best cloud security tools for protecting multi-cloud environments, from CSPM to runtime protection. This tier list evaluates tools based on features, ease of use, cloud coverage, and enterprise adoption.
A comprehensive ranking of the best cloud security tools for protecting multi-cloud environments, from CSPM to runtime protection. This tier list evaluates tools based on features, ease of use, cloud coverage, and enterprise adoption.
Essential home lab for learning network-level penetration testing. Covers port scanning, service enumeration, network traffic analysis, and protocol exploitation. Build foundational skills required for any penetration testing engagement.
Essential home lab for learning network-level penetration testing. Covers port scanning, service enumeration, network traffic analysis, and protocol exploitation. Build foundational skills required for any penetration testing engagement.
Home lab focused on password security, hash cracking, and credential analysis. Learn various attack modes (dictionary, rule-based, brute-force, hybrid) and understand password security best practices through hands-on practice with industry-standard tools.
Home lab focused on password security, hash cracking, and credential analysis. Learn various attack modes (dictionary, rule-based, brute-force, hybrid) and understand password security best practices through hands-on practice with industry-standard tools.
Specialized home lab for learning Active Directory attack techniques. Covers reconnaissance, privilege escalation, lateral movement, and domain persistence. Essential for CRTP, CRTE, OSEP certifications and real-world enterprise pentesting scenarios.
Specialized home lab for learning Active Directory attack techniques. Covers reconnaissance, privilege escalation, lateral movement, and domain persistence. Essential for CRTP, CRTE, OSEP certifications and real-world enterprise pentesting scenarios.
Focused home lab for mastering web application penetration testing. Covers OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, API security, and modern web exploitation techniques. Includes both automated scanning tools and manual testing frameworks for comprehensive web security assessments.
Focused home lab for mastering web application penetration testing. Covers OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, API security, and modern web exploitation techniques. Includes both automated scanning tools and manual testing frameworks for comprehensive web security assessments.
A comprehensive home lab setup for junior pentesters covering all essential phases of penetration testing. This stack includes tools for reconnaissance, enumeration, exploitation, and post-exploitation, prioritized by learning value and practical application. Perfect for OSCP/CEH preparation and building foundational skills.
A comprehensive home lab setup for junior pentesters covering all essential phases of penetration testing. This stack includes tools for reconnaissance, enumeration, exploitation, and post-exploitation, prioritized by learning value and practical application. Perfect for OSCP/CEH preparation and building foundational skills.
Top of the range cybersecurity tools and applications inspired by Gartner's Magic Quadrant.
Top of the range cybersecurity tools and applications inspired by Gartner's Magic Quadrant.
Quality-based ranking of application security testing tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA solutions. Discover which tools provide the most accurate results, seamless integration, and developer-friendly workflows for securing modern applications.
Quality-based ranking of application security testing tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA solutions. Discover which tools provide the most accurate results, seamless integration, and developer-friendly workflows for securing modern applications.
Ranking the best network security tools for detection, response, and protection. From next-gen firewalls to NDR platforms, see which solutions provide the strongest defense against network-based threats.
Ranking the best network security tools for detection, response, and protection. From next-gen firewalls to NDR platforms, see which solutions provide the strongest defense against network-based threats.
A comprehensive ranking of penetration testing tools based on capabilities, community support, and real-world effectiveness. From industry standards to innovative newcomers, discover which tools deliver the best results for offensive security testing.
A comprehensive ranking of penetration testing tools based on capabilities, community support, and real-world effectiveness. From industry standards to innovative newcomers, discover which tools deliver the best results for offensive security testing.
Essential security tools designed specifically for cloud-native architectures. Protect your containers, Kubernetes clusters, serverless functions, and multi-cloud infrastructure with these purpose-built solutions.
Essential security tools designed specifically for cloud-native architectures. Protect your containers, Kubernetes clusters, serverless functions, and multi-cloud infrastructure with these purpose-built solutions.
Powerful open-source security tools that deliver enterprise-grade protection without licensing costs. Perfect for security teams looking to build a robust security program on a budget, these tools are battle-tested by the community.
Powerful open-source security tools that deliver enterprise-grade protection without licensing costs. Perfect for security teams looking to build a robust security program on a budget, these tools are battle-tested by the community.
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership