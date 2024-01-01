OS X Auditor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

OS X Auditor is a free Mac OS X computer forensics tool that parses and hashes various artifacts on the system, including kernel extensions, system agents, users' files, installed applications, Safari and browser history, social and email accounts, WiFi access points, and more. It also checks for suspicious keywords in .plist files, verifies file reputation with Team Cymru's MHR, VirusTotal, and local databases, and aggregates logs into a zipball.