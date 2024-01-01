Universal hexadecimal editor for computer forensics, data recovery, and IT security.
OS X Auditor is a free Mac OS X computer forensics tool that parses and hashes various artifacts on the system, including kernel extensions, system agents, users' files, installed applications, Safari and browser history, social and email accounts, WiFi access points, and more. It also checks for suspicious keywords in .plist files, verifies file reputation with Team Cymru's MHR, VirusTotal, and local databases, and aggregates logs into a zipball.
libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.
Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool.
Automated digital image forensics tool
Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach.
iOSForensic is a Python tool for forensic analysis on iOS devices, extracting files, logs, SQLite3 databases, and .plist files into XML.