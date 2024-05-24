NIKSUN® NikOS Everest™ Description

NikOS Everest is a network forensics and analysis platform that provides packet-level data capture, search, and investigation capabilities. The platform features a search functionality for querying network data and filtering results across thousands of parameters and variables. Version 5.1 includes configuration features with 4X faster query response time and a rebuilt user interface that supports customization through tagging, saving, and sharing of views. The interface auto-scales across desktop, tablet, and smartphone devices. The platform includes alarm management capabilities for network analysis and supports the creation of custom reports and views. Users can organize data through tile-based dashboards that can be ranked by priority and grouped using tags for comparison across multiple reports. The search functionality allows users to locate parameters, variables, and reports by typing common phrases. The platform supports multiple color themes for display customization. NikOS Everest is designed to meet US Department of Defense security requirements and is tested to be free of CAT 1 vulnerabilities. The platform is part of NIKSUN's broader network monitoring and security product suite.