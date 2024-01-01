SkypeFreak 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Forensic Framework for Skype. Just type $ python SkypeFreak.py in order to run the application. The program resides in the source directory. Default run of the program produces the following output: 8""""8 8 e e e e eeeee eeee 8eeeee 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 88 8eee8e 8eeee8 8eee8 8eee e 88 88 8 88 88 88 8eee88 88 8 88 88 88ee 8"""" 8 eeeee eeee eeeee e e 8eeee 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 88 8eee8e 8eee 8eee8 8eee8e 88 88 8 88 88 8 88 8 88 88 8 88ee 88 8 88 8 [*] A creation of Osanda Malith & contributors [*] Follow @OsandaMalith and @yasoobkhalid [*] URL: http://osandamalith.github.io/SkypeFreak/ [~] What Do You Like to Investigate? 1. Profile 2. Contact 3. Calls 4. Messages 5. Generate Full Report 6. Print the list of contributors & exit 7. Exit Select the option which you deem suitable for the given conditions. After that Skype Freak will perform the given task and will print the output to console and will ask you to write the extracted data to disk. If you would like to suggest any improvements then feel free to open a new issue. The Freak series: We are trying to develop some standalone forensic programs for various computer applications. These programs will be later joined together to ma