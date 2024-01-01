Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures.
A Forensic Framework for Skype. Just type $ python SkypeFreak.py in order to run the application. The program resides in the source directory. Default run of the program produces the following output: 8""""8 8 e e e e eeeee eeee 8eeeee 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 88 8eee8e 8eeee8 8eee8 8eee e 88 88 8 88 88 88 8eee88 88 8 88 88 88ee 8"""" 8 eeeee eeee eeeee e e 8eeee 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 88 8eee8e 8eee 8eee8 8eee8e 88 88 8 88 88 8 88 8 88 88 8 88ee 88 8 88 8 [*] A creation of Osanda Malith & contributors [*] Follow @OsandaMalith and @yasoobkhalid [*] URL: http://osandamalith.github.io/SkypeFreak/ [~] What Do You Like to Investigate? 1. Profile 2. Contact 3. Calls 4. Messages 5. Generate Full Report 6. Print the list of contributors & exit 7. Exit Select the option which you deem suitable for the given conditions. After that Skype Freak will perform the given task and will print the output to console and will ask you to write the extracted data to disk. If you would like to suggest any improvements then feel free to open a new issue. The Freak series: We are trying to develop some standalone forensic programs for various computer applications. These programs will be later joined together to ma
A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories
Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool.
A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response.
Automated digital image forensics tool
Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.