Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
Red Hand Analyzer is an online tool that provides automated behavioral analysis of PCAP files to detect malicious network activities and security vulnerabilities without decrypting traffic content.
An open-source incident response case management tool that provides visualization, threat intelligence lookups, and security framework mapping in a unified workspace.
A case management platform for Security Operations Centers that enables collaborative incident response, workflow automation, and compliance reporting throughout the cybersecurity incident response lifecycle.
A forensic analysis tool that extracts and parses logs, notifications, and system information from iOS/iPadOS devices and backups.
A network forensics toolkit that transforms network traffic data into graph-based representations for interactive analysis and visualization through a web interface.
CBRX is a cloud-based platform that automates incident analysis and reporting for cybersecurity teams.
TheHive is a case management platform for security operations teams that facilitates incident response, threat analysis, and team collaboration.
A binary analysis platform for analyzing binary programs
A powerful reverse engineering framework
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.
A tool that recovers passwords from pixelized screenshots
A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites
An open-source binary debugger for Windows with a comprehensive plugin system for malware analysis and reverse engineering.
A comprehensive malware-analysis tool that utilizes external AV scanners to identify malicious elements in binary files.
mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities.
VMCloak is a tool for creating and preparing Virtual Machines for Cuckoo Sandbox.
A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.
Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.
Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection.
A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.
netsniff-ng is a free Linux networking toolkit with zero-copy mechanisms for network development, analysis, and auditing.
A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.
A C-based steganographic tool that hides files within WAV audio files using least significant bit encoding techniques.
