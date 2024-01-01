nightHawk Response 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Custom built application for asynchronous forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend, designed to ingest Mandiant Redline 'collections' files, providing flexibility in search, stack, and tagging. The application, accompanied by a fully-fledged GOpher application, allows control over multiple investigations or hundreds of endpoints in a single pane of glass. Version 2.0, ETA March 2020, is under development with features like Docker-based installation, new UI rewrite in React, progressive and resumable triage uploading, Kibana nightHawkResponse Plugin, simplified code base with unit tests, and a simplified development environment CI/CD.