nightHawk Response

Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach.
Custom built application for asynchronous forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend, designed to ingest Mandiant Redline 'collections' files, providing flexibility in search, stack, and tagging. The application, accompanied by a fully-fledged GOpher application, allows control over multiple investigations or hundreds of endpoints in a single pane of glass. Version 2.0, ETA March 2020, is under development with features like Docker-based installation, new UI rewrite in React, progressive and resumable triage uploading, Kibana nightHawkResponse Plugin, simplified code base with unit tests, and a simplified development environment CI/CD.
A library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format used in various Windows applications.
Documentation project for Digital Forensics Artifact Repository
A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines.
Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.
usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.