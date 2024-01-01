protobuf-inspector

A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
Simple program that can parse Google Protobuf encoded blobs (version 2 or 3) without knowing their accompanying definition. It will print a nice, colored representation of their contents. It can correctly guess the message structure most of the time, displaying fields in the order they are encoded in the wire, making it useful for understanding the wire format or for parser developers.
Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
A module for loading Bro logs as tables in Osquery
A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic.