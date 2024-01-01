protobuf-inspector 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Simple program that can parse Google Protobuf encoded blobs (version 2 or 3) without knowing their accompanying definition. It will print a nice, colored representation of their contents. It can correctly guess the message structure most of the time, displaying fields in the order they are encoded in the wire, making it useful for understanding the wire format or for parser developers.