Yara Rule Generator

This tool is designed to simplify and speed up the process of creating Yara rules to identify malware families and other malicious objects by analyzing samples of interest and prioritizing strings/emails/headers for effective signature creation. It is a work in progress, welcoming feedback and contributions. Visit http://yaragenerator.com for the web application version.