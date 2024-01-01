Yara Rule Generator

A modular tool for collecting intelligence sources for files and outputting in CSV format.
This tool is designed to simplify and speed up the process of creating Yara rules to identify malware families and other malicious objects by analyzing samples of interest and prioritizing strings/emails/headers for effective signature creation. It is a work in progress, welcoming feedback and contributions. Visit http://yaragenerator.com for the web application version.
A modular tool for collecting intelligence sources for files and outputting in CSV format.
RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.
A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.
A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.
Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.
A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.