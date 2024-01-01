Yara Validator 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Yara-validator validates Yara rules and tries to repair the broken ones. It allows you to add rule sources, include other rules, and validate them. You can also specify a temporary directory to copy sources and files before validation. This tool is useful for maintaining and debugging Yara rules. It supports Python 2.7+ or 3.3+ and requires yara and yara-python.