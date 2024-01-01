A fuzzer for detecting open redirect vulnerabilities
Yara-validator validates Yara rules and tries to repair the broken ones. It allows you to add rule sources, include other rules, and validate them. You can also specify a temporary directory to copy sources and files before validation. This tool is useful for maintaining and debugging Yara rules. It supports Python 2.7+ or 3.3+ and requires yara and yara-python.
Open source security auditing tool to search and dump system configuration.
A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.
Weekly security newsletter with advisories from major software vendors
A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities
A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security.