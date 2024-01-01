Recoverjpeg is a tool for recovering JPEG images from damaged storage media.
AudioStego is a tool for audio file steganography, allowing users to hide text or files inside .mp3 and .wav files and retrieve them automatically. To use, download the project, install necessary Boost libraries, build using CMake, and follow the instructions to hide or retrieve data within audio files.
Recoverjpeg is a tool for recovering JPEG images from damaged storage media.
A tool for recovering files by scanning block devices and extracting them based on 'magic bytes' in file contents.
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets
TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.
A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.