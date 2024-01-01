AudioStego Logo

AudioStego is a tool for audio file steganography, allowing users to hide text or files inside .mp3 and .wav files and retrieve them automatically. To use, download the project, install necessary Boost libraries, build using CMake, and follow the instructions to hide or retrieve data within audio files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographydata-hiding

