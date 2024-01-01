Hyara 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Hyara is a plugin that provides convenience when writing YARA rules. When running Hyara, it docks itself to the right and the output window to the left, allowing users to specify addresses, view results, save results, clear rules, modify values to wildcards, export YARA rules, select start or end addresses, annotate instructions, add rich header and imphash matching, extract strings, and install in IDA Pro & BinaryNinja.