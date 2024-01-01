A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.
The findcrypt-yara is an IDA Pro plugin that helps in finding crypto constants and more. To install, make sure to have yara-python package installed with pip, and store custom rule files in the designated directories based on your operating system.
A multithreaded YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos.
A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.
A command line utility for searching and downloading exploits
A detailed analysis of malicious packages and how they work
A framework for creating XNU based rootkits for OS X and iOS security research