Rizin is a fork of the radare2 reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability, working features and code cleanliness. It can be used to analyze binaries, disassemble code, debug programs, as a forensic tool, as a scriptable command-line hexadecimal editor able to open disk files, and much more!