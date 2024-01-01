A network forensics tool for visualizing packet captures as network diagrams with detailed analysis.
Rizin is a fork of the radare2 reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability, working features and code cleanliness. It can be used to analyze binaries, disassemble code, debug programs, as a forensic tool, as a scriptable command-line hexadecimal editor able to open disk files, and much more!
A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.
A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata.
An anti-forensic Linux Kernel Module kill-switch for USB ports.
OSXCollector is a forensic evidence collection & analysis toolkit for OSX.
A console program for file recovery through data carving.