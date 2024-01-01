A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options.
evtkit is a tool used for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in the field of digital forensics. It requires Python 2 (not tested on 3) with no external dependencies. Users can fix .evt files in-place by running evtkit.py on files like AppEvent.Evt and SysEvent.Evt. Additionally, it can find all *.evt files in evt_dir/, copy them to fixed_copy/, and repair them. The tool also offers options such as -h or --help to display the help message, -c or --copy_to_dir to specify the output directory for fixed .evt files, and -q or --quiet to turn off verbosity.
Open source digital forensics tools for analyzing disk images and recovering files.
Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool.
A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files.
A digital investigation platform for parsing, searching, and visualizing evidences with advanced analytics capabilities.
LiME is a Linux Memory Extractor tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux and Linux-based devices, including Android, with features like full memory captures and minimal process footprint.