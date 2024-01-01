evtkit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

evtkit is a tool used for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in the field of digital forensics. It requires Python 2 (not tested on 3) with no external dependencies. Users can fix .evt files in-place by running evtkit.py on files like AppEvent.Evt and SysEvent.Evt. Additionally, it can find all *.evt files in evt_dir/, copy them to fixed_copy/, and repair them. The tool also offers options such as -h or --help to display the help message, -c or --copy_to_dir to specify the output directory for fixed .evt files, and -q or --quiet to turn off verbosity.