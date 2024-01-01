A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.
DFTimewolf is a framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export. It consists of collectors, processors, and exporters (modules) that pass data on to one another. The orchestration of modules is defined in predefined 'recipes'. Documentation is hosted on GitHub pages.
Second-order subdomain takeover scanner
A next-generation crawling and spidering framework for extracting data from websites
A user-friendly and fast Forensic Analysis tool with features like tagging files and generating preview reports.
A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response.
Python forensic tool for extracting and analyzing information from Firefox, Iceweasel, and Seamonkey browsers.