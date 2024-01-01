DFTimewolf Logo

DFTimewolf

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

DFTimewolf is a framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export. It consists of collectors, processors, and exporters (modules) that pass data on to one another. The orchestration of modules is defined in predefined 'recipes'. Documentation is hosted on GitHub pages.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisorchestration

ALTERNATIVES