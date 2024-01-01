A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.
Tool used for dumping memory from Android devices. Root access is required. ./mem pid out_path where pid is the target PID to capture and out_path is the local dir to write output. If out_path is not there, writes to stdout. To ensure forensic soundness, mem should be copied into memory (/dev or another tmpfs location), and netcat should be used to write data out over ADB to avoid writing to the device. Netcat versions compiled for Android can be found at https://github.com/MobileForensicsResearch/netcat. Eg: 1: On local machine run: adb forward tcp:9999 tcp:9999 2: From adb shell run: ./mem pid | nc -l -p 9999 3: On local machine run: nc 127.0.0.1 9999 > output_file
A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts.
dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.
A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.
A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.
DMG2IMG is a tool for converting Apple compressed dmg archives to standard image disk files with support for zlib, bzip2, and LZFSE compression.