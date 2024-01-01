NETRESEC Logo

NETRESEC is an independent software vendor specializing in network security, offering tools like NetworkMiner for network forensic analysis, CapLoader for handling large pcap files, and RawCap for lightweight sniffing. They also maintain a list of publicly available pcap files.

replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses.

