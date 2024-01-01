ALTERNATIVES

Webanalyze 0 ( 0 ) Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites Network Security Free automationmass-scanningweb-scraping

Masscanned 0 ( 0 ) A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions. Network Security Free dnsnetwork-discoverytcpprotocol-analysissshhttpsmb

replayproxy 0 ( 0 ) replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses. Network Security Free network-securitypcap