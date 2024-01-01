Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites
NETRESEC is an independent software vendor specializing in network security, offering tools like NetworkMiner for network forensic analysis, CapLoader for handling large pcap files, and RawCap for lightweight sniffing. They also maintain a list of publicly available pcap files.
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.
A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.
replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses.
Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing.
Exploiting simple stack overflow vulnerabilities using return oriented programming (ROP) to defeat data execution prevention - DEP.