Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
DECAF++ is the new version of DECAF, offering a whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework that is around 2X faster with only 4% overhead when no suspicious input exists. Its elasticity allows for better performance, making it suitable for security analysis tasks like Intrusion Detection Systems.
Reformat and re-indent bookmarklets, ugly JavaScript, and unpack scripts with options available via UI.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.
Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.
A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs