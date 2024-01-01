DECAF++ Logo

DECAF++ is the new version of DECAF, offering a whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework that is around 2X faster with only 4% overhead when no suspicious input exists. Its elasticity allows for better performance, making it suitable for security analysis tasks like Intrusion Detection Systems.

Application Security
