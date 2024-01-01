YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.
Explorer Suite, created by Erik Pistelli, is a freeware suite of tools including a PE editor called CFF Explorer and a process viewer, with full support for PE32/64, special fields description and modification, utilities, rebuilder, hex editor, import adder, signature scanner, signature manager, extension support, scripting, disassembler, dependency walker, and more. It is the first PE editor with support for .NET internal structures and a Resource Editor capable of handling .NET manifest resources, available for x86 and x64.
YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.
A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.
A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.
Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.
Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.
YARA extension for Visual Studio Code with code completion and snippets