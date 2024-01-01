Explorer Suite 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Explorer Suite, created by Erik Pistelli, is a freeware suite of tools including a PE editor called CFF Explorer and a process viewer, with full support for PE32/64, special fields description and modification, utilities, rebuilder, hex editor, import adder, signature scanner, signature manager, extension support, scripting, disassembler, dependency walker, and more. It is the first PE editor with support for .NET internal structures and a Resource Editor capable of handling .NET manifest resources, available for x86 and x64.