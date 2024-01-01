HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.
Art of Memory Forensics is a comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering the tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory. It provides a detailed understanding of memory forensics and its applications in digital investigations..
A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.
A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.
A practical guide to developing a comprehensive security monitoring and incident response strategy, covering incident response fundamentals, threat analysis, and data analysis.
Leading provider of free cybersecurity training resources
A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.