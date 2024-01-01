The Sleuth Kit & Autopsy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Autopsy is a GUI-based digital forensics platform that allows users to efficiently analyze hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for custom modules. It is built on top of The Sleuth Kit, a collection of command line tools and a C library for analyzing disk images and recovering files. The tools are widely used and have active community support, with commercial training, support, and custom development available. The platform is actively maintained, with regular releases and updates, including new features and bug fixes. Autopsy and The Sleuth Kit are widely used by digital forensics professionals around the world.