The Sleuth Kit & Autopsy

A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.
Autopsy is a GUI-based digital forensics platform that allows users to efficiently analyze hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for custom modules. It is built on top of The Sleuth Kit, a collection of command line tools and a C library for analyzing disk images and recovering files. The tools are widely used and have active community support, with commercial training, support, and custom development available. The platform is actively maintained, with regular releases and updates, including new features and bug fixes. Autopsy and The Sleuth Kit are widely used by digital forensics professionals around the world.
A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.
A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.
A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques
Automated tool for parsing Windows registry hives and extracting valuable information for forensic analysis.
Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.