A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.
YARA Public YARA rules is a collection of publicly available YARA rules contributed by the cybersecurity community to detect and classify malware based on patterns and characteristics.
A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.
A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities
Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.
A Burp extension to check JWT tokens for potential weaknesses
A collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques
Yara mode for GNU Emacs to edit Yara related files