Diffy (DEPRECATED)

Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.
Diffy has been deprecated at Netflix. This software is no longer maintained or supported. Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool that was developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT). Diffy allows a forensic investigator to quickly scope a compromise across cloud instances during an incident, and triage those instances for followup actions. Diffy is currently focused on Linux instances running within Amazon Web Services (AWS), but owing to our plugin structure, could support multiple platforms and cloud providers. It's called "Diffy" because it helps a human investigator to identify the differences between instances, and because Alex pointed out that "The Difforensicator" was unnecessarily tricky. See Releases for recent changes. See our Read the Docs site for well-formatted documentation. Supported Technologies: AWS (AWS Systems Manager / SSM), Local osquery. Each technology has its own plugins for targeting, collection, and persistence. Features: Efficiently highlights outliers in security-relevant instance behavior. For example, you can use Diffy to tell you which of your instances are listening on an unexpected port.
Magnet ACQUIRE offers robust data extraction capabilities for digital forensics investigations, supporting a wide range of devices.
A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts.
A Python 2.x tool for memory analysis on Mac OS X systems with support for various OS versions and memory image export capabilities.
A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis.
A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files.