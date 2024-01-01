Diffy (DEPRECATED) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Diffy has been deprecated at Netflix. This software is no longer maintained or supported. Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool that was developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT). Diffy allows a forensic investigator to quickly scope a compromise across cloud instances during an incident, and triage those instances for followup actions. Diffy is currently focused on Linux instances running within Amazon Web Services (AWS), but owing to our plugin structure, could support multiple platforms and cloud providers. It's called "Diffy" because it helps a human investigator to identify the differences between instances, and because Alex pointed out that "The Difforensicator" was unnecessarily tricky. See Releases for recent changes. See our Read the Docs site for well-formatted documentation. Supported Technologies: AWS (AWS Systems Manager / SSM), Local osquery. Each technology has its own plugins for targeting, collection, and persistence. Features: Efficiently highlights outliers in security-relevant instance behavior. For example, you can use Diffy to tell you which of your instances are listening on an unexpected port.