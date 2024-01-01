Chrome URL Dumper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Accessing databases stored on a machine by the Chrome browser and dumping URLs found. Getting Started: These instructions will help you set up the project on your local machine for development and testing purposes. Prerequisites: Python 2.7 is required. Installing: Run 'pip install -r requirements.txt' to install necessary packages. Check packages: - For Windows: 'pip list | Findstr /L "package"' - For Linux: 'pip list | grep "package"' Running the tests: - To kill Chrome processes for deeper analysis on Windows: 'python main.py -k -d' - To kill Chrome processes for deeper analysis on Linux: './main.py -k -d' Authors: Tomer Eyzenberg - Initial work - eLoopWoo