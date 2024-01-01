IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities.
Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts if a match is found. This is useful for extracting configurations from malware process memory. The tool allows users to define YARA rules to detect specific configurations in memory and run custom Python scripts upon detection.
Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.
PowerForensics is a PowerShell digital forensics framework for hard drive forensic analysis.
A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format.
A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision.
A network forensics tool for visualizing packet captures as network diagrams with detailed analysis.