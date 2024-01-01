malscan Logo

Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts if a match is found. This is useful for extracting configurations from malware process memory. The tool allows users to define YARA rules to detect specific configurations in memory and run custom Python scripts upon detection.

Digital Forensics
Free
malware-detectionmemory-analysisyarapythonmalware-analysis

