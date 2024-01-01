THOR Lite 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

THOR Lite is a free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner that includes file system and process scan modules, extracts 'autoruns' information, and supports custom IOCs and signatures. It offers various output formats, scan throttling, and is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS. The scanner is written in Go, pre-compiled for all major platforms, and includes an encrypted open-source signature base. It allows for custom encrypted signatures and has improved performance compared to LOKI. THOR Lite is a limited version of the enterprise scanner THOR, offered for free with a newsletter subscription.