A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.
THOR Lite is a free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner that includes file system and process scan modules, extracts 'autoruns' information, and supports custom IOCs and signatures. It offers various output formats, scan throttling, and is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS. The scanner is written in Go, pre-compiled for all major platforms, and includes an encrypted open-source signature base. It allows for custom encrypted signatures and has improved performance compared to LOKI. THOR Lite is a limited version of the enterprise scanner THOR, offered for free with a newsletter subscription.
Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms.
Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.
SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.
An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.
A discontinued project for Windows system administration that has been archived due to the author's dissatisfaction with the Windows operating system.