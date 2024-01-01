libesedb Logo

libesedb is a library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format, used in various applications like Windows Search, Windows Mail, Exchange, Active Directory, etc. The library is still experimental and has planned features like multi-threading support. It also provides documentation and resources for forensic analysis of the Windows Search database and ESE Database File Knowledge Base.

