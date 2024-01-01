A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation.
libesedb is a library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format, used in various applications like Windows Search, Windows Mail, Exchange, Active Directory, etc. The library is still experimental and has planned features like multi-threading support. It also provides documentation and resources for forensic analysis of the Windows Search database and ESE Database File Knowledge Base.
A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM.
Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response.
mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.
A Mac OS X computer forensics tool for analyzing system artifacts, user files, and logs with reputation verification and log aggregation capabilities.
View physical memory as files in a virtual file system for easy memory analysis and artifact access.