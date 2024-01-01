CDQR - Cold Disk Quick Response

A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format.
The CDQR tool uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and/or disk images with specific parsers, creating easy-to-analyze custom reports that group similar items together, following the Live Response Model for investigations. It generates up to 18 reports based on triaging best practices and parsing options, making it a valuable starting point for forensic analysis.
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
Tool for parsing Android logs events and protobuf data
A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis.
A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.
A user-friendly and fast Forensic Analysis tool with features like tagging files and generating preview reports.