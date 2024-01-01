CDQR - Cold Disk Quick Response 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The CDQR tool uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and/or disk images with specific parsers, creating easy-to-analyze custom reports that group similar items together, following the Live Response Model for investigations. It generates up to 18 reports based on triaging best practices and parsing options, making it a valuable starting point for forensic analysis.