MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images.
A rewrite of mactime, timeliner uses a real expression engine to parse and apply filtering logic, allowing complex queries like filtering events based on time, path, weekday, and date using a BPF syntax. Although still in alpha stage, its killer feature is the advanced expression engine.
MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images.
ForensicMiner, Redefine DFIR Automations
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis.
Exterro is a data risk management platform that optimizes e-discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations.
Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups.