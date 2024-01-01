timeliner Logo

timeliner

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

A rewrite of mactime, timeliner uses a real expression engine to parse and apply filtering logic, allowing complex queries like filtering events based on time, path, weekday, and date using a BPF syntax. Although still in alpha stage, its killer feature is the advanced expression engine.

Digital Forensics
Free
cybersecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-tool

ALTERNATIVES