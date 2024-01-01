FastIR Collector 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

We changed our approach to live forensics acquisition, which means FastIR Collector is no longer maintained. We recommend using our new FastIR Artifacts collector instead. Concepts: This tool collects different artefacts on live Windows and records the results in csv or json files. With the analyses of these artefacts, an early compromission can be detected. Downloads: Binaries can be found in the release page of this project. Requirements: pywin32, python WMI, python psutil, python yaml, construct, distorm3, hexdump, pytz. Alternatively, a pip freeze output is available in reqs.pip. Compiling: To compile FastIR, you will need pyinstaller. Simply use pyinstaller pyinstaller.spec at the project root directory. The binary will by default be in /dist. Important: for x64 systems, check that your local python installation is also in x64. Execution: ./fastIR_x64.exe -h for help ./fastIR_x64.exe --packages fast extract all artefacts except dump and FileCatcher packages ./fastIR_x64.exe --packages dump --dump mft to extract MFT ./fastIR_x64.exe --packages all --output_dir your_output_dir to set the directory output (by default ./output/) ./fastIR_x64.exe --profile your_file_profile to specify a profile