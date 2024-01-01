nTimetools 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

nTimetools is a suite of console tools developed to work with timestamps in Windows. nTimetools comprises 2 tools that allow both forensic analysts as well as red teamers to modify and verify file timestamps up to 100-nanosecond precision. nTimeview allows forensic analysts to view the MACB timestamps of files on a live system. It uses the undocumented NtQueryInformationFile API. As such, it works on NTFS/FAT and even mapped drives. It does not require privileged access. nTimestomp allows red teamers to timestomp MACB timestamps of files with 100-nanosecond level precision. Forensic analysts are usually taught to spot 0s in the millisecond position as evidence that timestomping has occurred.