YARA extension for Visual Studio Code with code completion and snippets
Static File Analyzer (SFA) is a tool written in Python that acts as a bridge between ClamAV and YARA rules, allowing for deep analysis of malicious files. It can score suspect files, build visual tree graphs for quick display of embedded files, compute indicators of compromise, and extract specific patterns like URLs, hosts, and IPs. SFA uses ClamAV to extract embedded files and create JSON trees, then sends them to YARA for rule checking. It is easy to use, available as a Docker image, and has a web interface integrated in an API.
YARA extension for Visual Studio Code with code completion and snippets
A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.
A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment
A tool that generates pseudo-malicious files to trigger YARA rules.
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
A tool for processing compiled YARA rules in IDA.