Static File Analyzer (SFA) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Static File Analyzer (SFA) is a tool written in Python that acts as a bridge between ClamAV and YARA rules, allowing for deep analysis of malicious files. It can score suspect files, build visual tree graphs for quick display of embedded files, compute indicators of compromise, and extract specific patterns like URLs, hosts, and IPs. SFA uses ClamAV to extract embedded files and create JSON trees, then sends them to YARA for rule checking. It is easy to use, available as a Docker image, and has a web interface integrated in an API.