Syntax, indent, and filetype detection for YARA rule files. Syntax file is copied from unixfreak0037. Indent plugin provides auto-indenting of rule files. Sets makeprg to yarac, so you get errors in the quickfix window. Example screenshot available. Installation: If you're using pathogen, vundle, or similar tools, clone this repo in ~/.vim/bundle/. If not, unpack in ~/.vim/.

