vim-yara 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Syntax, indent, and filetype detection for YARA rule files. Syntax file is copied from unixfreak0037. Indent plugin provides auto-indenting of rule files. Sets makeprg to yarac, so you get errors in the quickfix window. Example screenshot available. Installation: If you're using pathogen, vundle, or similar tools, clone this repo in ~/.vim/bundle/. If not, unpack in ~/.vim/.