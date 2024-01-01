PLASMA 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PLASMA is an interactive disassembler that can generate more readable assembly (pseudo code) with colored syntax. It supports architectures like x86{64}, ARM, MIPS{64} (partially for ARM and MIPS) and formats such as ELF, PE, RAW. The project is still in active development and provides a Python API for scripting. Note that until structures and type definitions are implemented, database compatibility could be broken. Requirements include Python >= 3.4, capstone, python-pyelftools, pefile, python3-future, python-msgpack, c++filt, and a terminal supporting UTF8 and 256 colors. Optional components include python-qt4 for the memory map and keystone for the script asm.py. Installation can be done using the provided script.