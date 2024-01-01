A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds
PLASMA is an interactive disassembler that can generate more readable assembly (pseudo code) with colored syntax. It supports architectures like x86{64}, ARM, MIPS{64} (partially for ARM and MIPS) and formats such as ELF, PE, RAW. The project is still in active development and provides a Python API for scripting. Note that until structures and type definitions are implemented, database compatibility could be broken. Requirements include Python >= 3.4, capstone, python-pyelftools, pefile, python3-future, python-msgpack, c++filt, and a terminal supporting UTF8 and 256 colors. Optional components include python-qt4 for the memory map and keystone for the script asm.py. Installation can be done using the provided script.
A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.
A blog post discussing INF-SCT fetch and execute techniques for bypass, evasion, and persistence
Generate Yara rules from function basic blocks in x64dbg.
Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes.
A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.