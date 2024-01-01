BARF 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Binary Analysis and Reverse engineering Framework (BARF) is an open source binary analysis framework that supports a wide range of binary code analysis tasks in the information security discipline. It offers instruction lifting from multiple architectures, binary translation to an intermediate representation, an extensible framework for code analysis plugins, and interoperation with external tools like debuggers and SMT solvers.