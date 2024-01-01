RoboShadow 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Robo Shadow is a cybersecurity platform that offers a range of features to help organizations assess and manage their cybersecurity posture. It includes a vulnerability scanner that can scan both internal and external attack surfaces, as well as a dashboard for managing Windows Defender and 3rd party AV coverage. Additionally, it provides features for tracking cyber metrics across devices, demonstrating device cyber coverage, and reporting on Windows updates and MFA compliance. The platform also offers certified support and guidance on cyber best practices and infrastructure hardening. With Robo Shadow, organizations can get a daily vulnerability assessment report, track down feral devices, and demonstrate complete anti-malware coverage and enablement. It also provides features for encryption coverage, device security updates, and MFA auditing. The platform is designed to help organizations pass internal penetration tests and demonstrate compliance with cyber security standards. Robo Shadow is a free tier platform, with 90% of its functionality available for free.