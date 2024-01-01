Powerful tool for searching and hunting through Windows forensic artefacts with support for Sigma detection rules and custom Chainsaw detection rules.
Hivex is a Windows Registry hive extraction library that allows users to read and write Windows Registry 'hive' binary files. It provides a C API and can export the hive as XML. The library is written in C and has bindings for OCaml, Perl, Python, and Ruby. It is licensed under LGPL v2.1. Hivex is a self-contained library that does not use the textual .REG format for output. Instead, it provides a C API and a separate program to export the hive as XML. The library is derived from several sources, including NTREG registry reader/writer library and dumphive, a BSD-licensed Pascal program. Hivex is designed to be more careful about handling error cases, corrupt and malicious registry files, and endianness compared to other libraries.
A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques
Automated digital image forensics tool
A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders.
Tool used for dumping memory from Android devices with root access requirement and forensic soundness considerations.
An extensible network forensic analysis framework with deep packet analysis and plugin support.