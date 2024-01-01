hivex 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Hivex is a Windows Registry hive extraction library that allows users to read and write Windows Registry 'hive' binary files. It provides a C API and can export the hive as XML. The library is written in C and has bindings for OCaml, Perl, Python, and Ruby. It is licensed under LGPL v2.1. Hivex is a self-contained library that does not use the textual .REG format for output. Instead, it provides a C API and a separate program to export the hive as XML. The library is derived from several sources, including NTREG registry reader/writer library and dumphive, a BSD-licensed Pascal program. Hivex is designed to be more careful about handling error cases, corrupt and malicious registry files, and endianness compared to other libraries.