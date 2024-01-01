TestDisk and PhotoRec

Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets
TestDisk checks the partition and boot sectors of your disks, recovering lost partitions in various file systems like FAT, NTFS, Ext2, Ext3, HFS+, and more. PhotoRec is file data recovery software that specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks, supporting over 480 file extensions. Both tools run on multiple operating systems and are licensed under the GNU GPL.
Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets
A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.
ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries to prevent reverse engineering.
Themis provides strong, usable cryptography for busy people.
SOPS is an editor of encrypted files supporting various formats and encryption methods.
Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.