TestDisk and PhotoRec

TestDisk checks the partition and boot sectors of your disks, recovering lost partitions in various file systems like FAT, NTFS, Ext2, Ext3, HFS+, and more. PhotoRec is file data recovery software that specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks, supporting over 480 file extensions. Both tools run on multiple operating systems and are licensed under the GNU GPL.