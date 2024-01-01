RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives.
libsmraw is a library to access the (split) RAW image format. It provides a way to read and manipulate RAW image files, with planned features including Dokan library support, thread-safety in handle API functions, and info file support. The library is currently in alpha status and is licensed under LGPLv3+.
RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives.
A cross-platform registry hive editor for forensic analysis with advanced features like hex viewer and reporting engine.
Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups.
Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features.
mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.
Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures.