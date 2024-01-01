libsmraw 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

libsmraw is a library to access the (split) RAW image format. It provides a way to read and manipulate RAW image files, with planned features including Dokan library support, thread-safety in handle API functions, and info file support. The library is currently in alpha status and is licensed under LGPLv3+.