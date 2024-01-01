Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.
Margarita Shotgun is a Python tool for remote memory acquisition that allows capturing memory from a single machine using command line arguments, supporting common Linux distributions and other operating systems through a Python Docker container.
Autopsy is a GUI-based digital forensics platform for analyzing hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for custom modules.
Powerful tool for searching and hunting through Windows forensic artefacts with support for Sigma detection rules and custom Chainsaw detection rules.
A library for working with Windows NT data types, providing access and manipulation functions.
Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features.
A command-line utility and Python package for mounting and unmounting various disk image formats with support for different volume systems and filesystems.