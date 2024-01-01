Margarita Shotgun Logo

Margarita Shotgun is a Python tool for remote memory acquisition that allows capturing memory from a single machine using command line arguments, supporting common Linux distributions and other operating systems through a Python Docker container.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-acquisitionpythondockerlinuxcommand-line-tool

