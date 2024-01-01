A collection of Cyber Incident Response Playbook Battle Cards (PBC) for combating cyber threats and attacks, following a prescriptive approach inspired by CERT Societe Generale's IRM.
A framework — knowledge base of actionable Incident Response techniques A community-driven collection of Security Incident Response Playbooks A data source of the Atomic Threat Coverage framework The RE&CT Framework is designed for accumulating, describing and classification actionable Incident Response techniques. RE&CT's philosophy is based on the MITRE's ATT&CK framework. The columns represent Response Stages. The cells repsresent Response Actions. (Image generated by RE&CT Navigator) The main use cases: Prioritization of Incident Response capabilities development, including skills development, technical measures acquisition/deployment, internal procedures development, etc Gap analysis — determine "coverage" of existing Incident Response capabilities The main resources: RE&CT Navigator (modified ATT&CK Navigator) for visualization and observing the big picture Automatically generated RE&CT website is the best place for getting details about existing analytics Automatically generated Atlassian Confluence knowledge base - exporting functionality demonstration Actionable Analytics The ATC RE&CT project is
A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.
A DFIR Playbook Spec based on YAML for collaborative incident response processes.
Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.