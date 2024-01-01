dnYara 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

dnYara is a .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library. Unlike other wrappers for .Net which are statically linked managed C++ wrappers, dnYara has been made in C# for .Net Standard 2.0, ensuring interoperability and portability for various .Net applications and operating systems. YARA is an open-source tool developed to help malware researchers quickly identify and classify malware samples by creating pattern-based rules to scan malwares and describe malware families based on text or binary patterns.