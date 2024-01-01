A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1
dnYara is a .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library. Unlike other wrappers for .Net which are statically linked managed C++ wrappers, dnYara has been made in C# for .Net Standard 2.0, ensuring interoperability and portability for various .Net applications and operating systems. YARA is an open-source tool developed to help malware researchers quickly identify and classify malware samples by creating pattern-based rules to scan malwares and describe malware families based on text or binary patterns.
A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1
A curated list of open-source projects containing protestware sourced from various platforms.
Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.
A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.
A freeware suite of tools for PE editing and process viewing, including CFF Explorer and Resource Editor.
A collection of resources for beginners to learn assembly language.