Tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file
jpeginfo is a command-line tool that provides detailed information about JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata. It also supports calculating MD5 and SHA-256 checksums and can output results in CSV or JSON format. The tool is highly customizable, with options for specifying input files, output formats, and display settings. It has been tested on various platforms, including Linux, MacOS, and Solaris. jpeginfo is a useful tool for anyone working with JPEG images, including developers, photographers, and digital forensics professionals.
Analyzing WiFiConfigStore.xml file for digital forensics on Android devices.
A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction.
Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems.
Python tool for remote memory acquisition
A command-line utility and Python package for mounting and unmounting various disk image formats with support for different volume systems and filesystems.