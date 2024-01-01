jpeginfo 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

jpeginfo is a command-line tool that provides detailed information about JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata. It also supports calculating MD5 and SHA-256 checksums and can output results in CSV or JSON format. The tool is highly customizable, with options for specifying input files, output formats, and display settings. It has been tested on various platforms, including Linux, MacOS, and Solaris. jpeginfo is a useful tool for anyone working with JPEG images, including developers, photographers, and digital forensics professionals.